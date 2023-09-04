News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police are "increasingly concerned" for a missing 55-year-old man

A 55-year-old man is currently missing in Blackpool, police have reported.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST

Blackpool Police say that Edward Forrester was last in Seafield Road at 8pm on Friday (August, 1), and he had also been seen in Gynn Park.

Edward is 5ft 5ins, has grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent and uses a walking stick.

It is unclear what Edward was last seen wearing, although he usually wears jeans and black trainers.

Edward Forrester, 55, is missing from Blackpool.Edward Forrester, 55, is missing from Blackpool.
Edward Forrester, 55, is missing from Blackpool.
Sharing a photo of Edward, Blackpool Police said: “We appreciate the images of Edward aren’t the clearest, but they are the best we have at this time.

“Our sole focus at this stage is to find Edward as we are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 1384 of September 2, 2023. For immediate sightings 999.”

Blackpool Police posted this report at 5:42pm on Sunday, September 3 but as of 10:20am Monday, September 4, there have been no updates.