Roadworks near me: Fylde and Wyre roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 12th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Lasting between one day and five months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 130 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 14 and Sunday, August, 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

These are the biggest roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre this week (Monday, August 14- Sunday, August 20.).

1. Blackpool roadworks

What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Cleaning of Wet well on behalf of United Utilities When: Aug 14- Aug 14

2. Clifton Drive North, Lytham Saint Annes

What: Lane closure Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by Chandos Civil Engineering on behalf of Countryside Properties to construct rising main to connect to existing UU sewer - carriageway under a Lane Closure. When: Aug 14- Aug 25

3. Freckleton Bypass, Freckleton

What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence to be carried out by Aptus Utilities in order to excavate for the gas road crossing & point of connection - footway & carriageway under multiway signals, to be manually controlled 0700-0930 & 1500-1900hrs. When: Aug 14- Aug 27

4. Heyhouses Lane, Lytham Saint Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate and lay HV ducting and cables from Lodge house to junction of Ash rd under rolling 2 way Lights, and 3 way/4 way where required When: Aug 14- Feb 25

5. Lodge Lane, Elswick

What: Road closure Why: carriageway resurfacing works When: Aug 14- Aug 17

6. Moss Lane, Garstang

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in verge to install and joint cable for oh to ug works and 1ph service alteration When: Aug 14- Sep 8

7. Garstang Road, Saint Michael's on Wyre

What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under Roadspace licence, carried out by Helmrig Landscapes for hedge cutting works - in the carriageway under Stop/Go Boards. When: Aug 14- Aug 14

8. School Lane, Forton

