This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre.

Lasting between one day and five months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 130 roadworks beginning between Monday, August 14 and Sunday, August, 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Clifton Drive North, Lytham Saint Annes

2 . Clifton Drive North, Lytham Saint Annes What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Cleaning of Wet well on behalf of United Utilities When: Aug 14- Aug 14 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Freckleton Bypass, Freckleton What: Lane closure Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by Chandos Civil Engineering on behalf of Countryside Properties to construct rising main to connect to existing UU sewer - carriageway under a Lane Closure. When: Aug 14- Aug 25 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Heyhouses Lane, Lytham Saint Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence to be carried out by Aptus Utilities in order to excavate for the gas road crossing & point of connection - footway & carriageway under multiway signals, to be manually controlled 0700-0930 & 1500-1900hrs. When: Aug 14- Aug 27 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Lodge Lane, Elswick What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate and lay HV ducting and cables from Lodge house to junction of Ash rd under rolling 2 way Lights, and 3 way/4 way where required When: Aug 14- Feb 25 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Moss Lane, Garstang What: Road closure Why: carriageway resurfacing works When: Aug 14- Aug 17 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

7 . Garstang Road, Saint Michael's on Wyre What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate joint bay in verge to install and joint cable for oh to ug works and 1ph service alteration When: Aug 14- Sep 8 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

8 . School Lane, Forton What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under Roadspace licence, carried out by Helmrig Landscapes for hedge cutting works - in the carriageway under Stop/Go Boards. When: Aug 14- Aug 14 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

