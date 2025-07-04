Lytham festivalgoers reminded gates are opening earlier than planned tonight for Alanis Morissette gig
Bosses at Lytham Festival have decided to open the gates slghtly earlier tonight at 4.30pm ahead of the Alanis Morissette show.
The decision has come as expected high winds have been predicted for later this the evening.
So to make the experience better, festival bosses have brought the show timings on Lytham Green forward.
The new schedule will be as follow:
4.30pm Gates Open
5pm Lottery Winners
6pm Train
7.15pm Liz Phair
8.30pm Alanis Morissette
General Admission ticket holders can enter via East (Lytham Windmill) and West Gate (The Queens), regardless of what gate is printed on the ticket. VIP ticket holders to enter via East Gate Only.
