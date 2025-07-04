Stevie Wonder headlined the Thursday night at Lytham Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was never going to disappoint. Stevie Wonder kicked off his ‘Love, Light and Song’ UK tour by bringing the house down on Lytham Festival 2025, night one. The thousands in attendance got to see one of music’s most iconic figures do what he does best, in the flesh. Undoubtedly, it was somewhat surreal to see an artist of such stature and prominence in this place, on this night.

Cheers swirled across the seafront as the 75-year-old emerged on to stage, with his presence and aura very much felt immediately. Wonder has a wall of gifted musicians backing him up but remains the main event, though he does give others a chance to have their moment in the spotlight over the course of the two-and-a-half hour set. It is a powerful start, before he has even sung a word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Love's in Need of Love Today’ is the first song played; it’s not a song Wonder wants to play, and he explains why powerfully. It is a song all about love and compassion, in a world filled with conflict. Wonder expresses his disappointment at the leaders of certain countries today. “You were given a purpose to make the world better and too many times, you have not,” he states.

Stevie Wonder at Lytham Festival | Dave Nelson

That is as serious as we see the Michigan-born superstar, who reinforces his love for God throughout. Wonder injects, in his own words, ‘fun’ into the set from there, and Master Blaster (Jammin') and Higher Ground spark the crowd into groove. Unsurprisingly, Wonder’s vocals sound impeccable and his immense talent shines through. Corinne Bailey Rae joins him on stage for a polished cover of ‘Everybody Is a Star’.

The lengthy show drifts occasionally, but the crowd always still seem there with it; the heart, warmth and energy with which Wonder performs makes for a captivating watch and listen. The crowd laugh at his quips in between songs, with Wonder’s charisma, charm and personality adding to the event. ‘Got to have some tea before this one’, he utters before breaking swiftly into ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’.

George Hodgson

Tickets for this were not cheap but star quality is there for all to enjoy and embrace, with Wonder’s distinctive voice utterly timeless. ‘Sir Duke’, ‘I Wish’ and ‘Living for the City’ is a highlight trio towards the end, as the night sky draws in. The crowd roar unanimously for ‘Superstition’, when given the option of that or ‘Do I Do’ being played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the one the majority will have been waiting for and it sounded as good as ever. Wonder is going to be some act to follow on the Green but that was always going to be the case. Lytham will likely be the only time many get to see this colossus of an artist live; what an absolute privilege it was to have done so.

Stevie Wonder Setlist - Lytham Festival 2025

Love's in Need of Love Today

As If You Read My Mind

Master Blaster (Jammin')

Higher Ground

You Are the Sunshine of My Life

Everybody Is a Star (Sly & the Family Stone cover, performed with Corinne Bailey Rae)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)

Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing

My Cherie Amour

Overjoyed

Stranger on the Shore of Love (backing vocalist on lead vocals)

Stevie off stage for three songs

Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do) (Aretha Franklin cover)

I'm Going Down (Rose Royce cover)

Contusion

If You Really Love Me

Sir Duke

I Wish

Living for the City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Me Do (The Beatles cover, with Stevie playing harmonica)

I Can Only Be Me (lead vocals by Stevie’s son, Mandla Morris)

I Just Called to Say I Love You

Superstition

Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) (Sly & the Family Stone cover, with Corinne Bailey Rae)