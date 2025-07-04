What the weather has in store for Lytham Festival 2025.

Lytham Festival 2025 is set to bring four days of world-class music and big crowds to the Lancashire coast, but will the weather play ball?

According to the latest Met Office forecast, festivalgoers should prepare for a mixed bag of sunshine, showers, and gusty winds across the event, which runs from July 3 to July 6.

Opening day at Lytham Festival 2025 | Russ Walker

Friday 4 July, which sees Alanis Morissette take the stage is expected to be breezy with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Brief showers are likely in the afternoon and early evening, though temperatures will remain mild at around 19°C.

Saturday continues in a similar vein - cloudy and windy to start, with the chance of light rain, but things should brighten up later in the day, just in time for Justin Timberlake's headline performance. Highs could reach a comfortable 20°C.

Sunday brings some welcome relief as winds ease slightly, and patchy cloud cover gives way to occasional sunny spells. There’s still a chance of light showers, but temperatures around 18-19°C should make for pleasant festival conditions as Simple Minds and Texas close out the weekend.

Opening day at Lytham Festival 2025 | National World

Looking ahead to the start of the following week, the weather stays on theme with a blend of breezy spells, thick clouds, and scattered showers. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly dry, though cooler, while Thursday could bring a return of drizzle and overcast skies.

Festivalgoers are advised to come prepared for all eventualities-waterproofs for the inevitable showers, layers for the gusty winds, and sunglasses for those brighter intervals.

No heatwaves are forecast, but the cooler temperatures could be just the ticket for dancing the night away in comfort.

Justin Timberlake headlines Saturday at Lytham Festival 2025. | Getty Images for Audacy

Blackpool’s coastal weather over the next few days is shaping up to be classic Lancashire summer - quite blustery, intermittently sunny, and with spotty showers.

Daytime highs will hover between 18 °C and 20 °C, while evenings cool to around 13-15 °C. Friday kicks off windy and partly sunny before giving way to afternoon showers.

The weekend maintains that mix of gusts, cloud cover, and occasional rain, with a little more sunshine slipping in Sunday. Expect strong breezes into Monday, some brighter spells by Tuesday, and then a turn toward heavier clouds and scattered drizzle midweek.

With a line-up that includes music legends and pop icons, and weather that-while unsettled-isn’t expected to be extreme, Lytham Festival 2025 promises to be a classic northern celebration: a little rain, a lot of music, and plenty of spirit.