Longstanding Blackpool RNLI volunteer who was awarded medal for bravery retires
Phil Denham joined the RNLI as a crew member on the Blackpool lifeboats in 1969.
He later qualified as an inshore lifeboat helm, being involved in many rescues over the years.
In January 1988, he was a volunteer helm of one of two Blackpool RNLI inshore lifeboats that were launched to help two angling boats.
The boats had got into difficulty in horrendous conditions and gale force winds.
One of the boats had capsized and the crew of the second vessel were firing distress flares. This subsequently capsized too.
Lifeboat crews reached the casualties, pulled two people from the water and took them to shore.
Two people tragically lost their lives in the incident but one of the people rescued survived, making a full recovery.
For their actions that day, Phil and his colleague Helm Keith Horrocks were awarded RNLI Bronze Medals for Gallantry.
It was one of only six medals awarded to Blackpool RNLI volunteers in 160 years of service.
Both of their crews received the Thanks of the Institution on Vellum.
Phil also worked for Blackpool Beach Patrol for 30 years during this time, an example of his commitment and dedication to beach and sea safety in Blackpool.
As recognition of his standing in the Blackpool RNLI community, Phil was selected to attend the RNLI 200th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in March earlier this year.
David Warburton, Blackpool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Phil has dedicated his adult life of over five decades to the safety of Blackpool’s beach and the sea, through his volunteering with the RNLI and work with Beach Patrol.
“He has been an integral part of the Blackpool Lifeboat Station over that time, with many rescues and lives saved to his name.
“We will definitely miss him and wish him the very best in his retirement.”
