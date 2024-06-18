The Ultimate Battle of the Ballroom saw 12 finalists from across the UK - six of them from Blackpool nd the Fylde coast - fight it out on the dance floor to be crowned the dance champion.

There was even a fabulous Glitter Ball trophy for the winner.

Each finalist was teamed with a professional dance partner and trained for six weeks. They performed their routines live on Friday in front of a live audience in the ballroom plus an audience at home.

Linda Adams, alongside her professional partner, Alexander Whyatt, had the audience cheering as they performed an energetic Jive! Presented by Strictly's own Ian Waite and Vincent Simone alongside Blackpool radio presenter Hayley Kay, the show raised the roof of the Empress Ballroom.

Judging the finalists, were dance royalty, Pasquale La Rocca, Pasha Kovalev, Joanne Clifton and current Strictly winner Vito Coppola.

The night was in aid of Blackpool born mental health charity Tia's Crown and the finalists had the challenge of fundraising for the charity, alongside the training for the show.Raising just over £27,000.

Professional dancer and teacher Alison Slinger, creative director of the project and one of seven trustees of Tia's Crown, said: "The dedication from our finalists in their fundraising was something the charity was astounded by.

“The finalists took on the challenge & really put their hearts behind it.”

Linda Adams (with dance partner and Alexander Whyatt) is astonished after winning the Dance Floor Heroes event at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

