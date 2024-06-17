I'm so grateful to gentlemen who saved me and my daughter from rising tide on Blackpool beach
Stephen Field, of Haverhill, Suffolk, says he and daughter Molly were “so scared” before the men he hailed as “heroes” and “gentlemen” stepped in to help them.
Stephen, a senior design engineer, said on social media: “We were enjoying a wonderful time on the beach this afternoon (Saturday) with my daughter enjoying her 4WD power wheelchair.
“Unfortunately, we went under the North Pier and went through water just too deep.
“The motors cut out and we were stranded. The tide was rising fast and the chair was just too heavy to move.
“We were really panicking and calling for help. By the time we attracted attention we were so scared.
“Luckily, this chap (hero) Dave, came to our aid, along with a young man whose name is Jenson (I think).
“With Molly carried further up the beach to safety and four of us pulling on the wheelchair (£20k worth) we managed to get it out of the water and up the ramp to safety. “The chair is non operational and needs a (probably) expensive fix but, if it weren’t for Dave and Jenson we would have lost it entirely.
“Thank you gentlemen. We are so very grateful.”
The incident has echoes to a similar situation back in April when Leanne Thompson, 35, from Manchester, got caught out by the tide near the North Shore go-kart track and was plucked from the waves by a mystery rescuer.
