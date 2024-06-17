Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A visitor to Blackpool and his wheelchair-bound daughter were facing real danger when they got stuck as the tide sweapt in - but some local heroes saved the day.

Stephen Field, of Haverhill, Suffolk, says he and daughter Molly were “so scared” before the men he hailed as “heroes” and “gentlemen” stepped in to help them.

Stephen, a senior design engineer, said on social media: “We were enjoying a wonderful time on the beach this afternoon (Saturday) with my daughter enjoying her 4WD power wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visitor to Blackpool and his daughter, who was in a motorised wheelchair, got stuck uner North Pier as the tide came in | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately, we went under the North Pier and went through water just too deep.

“The motors cut out and we were stranded. The tide was rising fast and the chair was just too heavy to move.

“We were really panicking and calling for help. By the time we attracted attention we were so scared.

Read More Help me find man who risked his life to save mine in Blackpool

“Luckily, this chap (hero) Dave, came to our aid, along with a young man whose name is Jenson (I think).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Molly carried further up the beach to safety and four of us pulling on the wheelchair (£20k worth) we managed to get it out of the water and up the ramp to safety. “The chair is non operational and needs a (probably) expensive fix but, if it weren’t for Dave and Jenson we would have lost it entirely.

“Thank you gentlemen. We are so very grateful.”