Help me find man who risked his life to save mine in Blackpool

A visitor to Blackpool is trying to find the guardian angel who plucked her from the sea and probably saved her life.
By Richard Hunt
Published 25th Apr 2024, 05:44 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 08:51 BST
Leanne Thompson had gone onto the beach close to the Go Kart Track near Bispham when she got caught out by the tide.

She found herself panicking as the water rose up to her stomach and she struggled helplessly in the waves.

However, she was saved when a stranger jumped into the water and pulled her to safety.

Despite getting his number, she lost the piece of paper and now is desperate to find him so she can thank him properly.

The incident occurred earlier this week.

Make up artist Leanne put out a message on Tik Tok appealing for help in finding him but so far it has drawn a blank.

The mum-of-four said: “I got stuck on an embankment of sand and there was a load of fishermen up at the top who saw I’d got stuck.

“They were saying,’don’t move, don’t panic’ and I was really trying not to.

Leanne Thompson is trying to find the man who saved her from the sea at BlackpoolLeanne Thompson is trying to find the man who saved her from the sea at Blackpool
“They were trying to throw this thing out, it wasn’t working, it was getting nowhere near me.

“This guy, who was not much taller than me, jumped into the sea with this thing, came and got me, put it round me, took me back to the side.

“This guy saved my life, the coastguards only got there as I was being dragged out of the water.

“So if it wasn’t for this guy I’d be dead.

“I need to find this man and literally thank him for saving my life - he risked his life to save mine.”

Leanne says the man was called Pete but she doesn’t know his full name.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact her via her TikTok page: MakeupByLeanne🎨UniqueBoutique. https://www.tiktok.com/@theuniquemakeupboutique/video/7361020672857935137

