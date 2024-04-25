Help me find man who risked his life to save mine in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leanne Thompson had gone onto the beach close to the Go Kart Track near Bispham when she got caught out by the tide.
She found herself panicking as the water rose up to her stomach and she struggled helplessly in the waves.
However, she was saved when a stranger jumped into the water and pulled her to safety.
Despite getting his number, she lost the piece of paper and now is desperate to find him so she can thank him properly.
The incident occurred earlier this week.
Make up artist Leanne put out a message on Tik Tok appealing for help in finding him but so far it has drawn a blank.
The mum-of-four said: “I got stuck on an embankment of sand and there was a load of fishermen up at the top who saw I’d got stuck.
“They were saying,’don’t move, don’t panic’ and I was really trying not to.
“They were trying to throw this thing out, it wasn’t working, it was getting nowhere near me.
“This guy, who was not much taller than me, jumped into the sea with this thing, came and got me, put it round me, took me back to the side.
“This guy saved my life, the coastguards only got there as I was being dragged out of the water.
“So if it wasn’t for this guy I’d be dead.
“I need to find this man and literally thank him for saving my life - he risked his life to save mine.”
Leanne says the man was called Pete but she doesn’t know his full name.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact her via her TikTok page: MakeupByLeanne🎨UniqueBoutique. https://www.tiktok.com/@theuniquemakeupboutique/video/7361020672857935137
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.