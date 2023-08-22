A woman was rescued from the sea after falling from Central Pier in Blackpool yesterday (Monday, August 21).

Lifeboat crews were called into action at around 2.45pm with two rescue boats deployed to search for the woman in the water close to the pier.

She was rescued and brought ashore where she was handed into the care of the ambulance service.

RNLI Blackpool shared a video of rescue teams launching into the sea and said: "Callout out at 2.47pm for concern for welfare, Blackpool RNLI volunteer crew attended and launched both D Class lifeboats to commence searches.

"Adult recovered from the sea near Central Pier and handed to the care of North West Ambulance Service, also involving Blackpool Beach Patrol, HM Coastguard, and Blackpool Police.”

The rescue service also shared a video showing crews launching the two boats, D862 and D864, aided by volunteer shore crew and drivers.