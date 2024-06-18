Future of Art Deco pub in Blackpool uncertain as listed building starting to look derelict
Now, however, the former Yates Wine Lodge looks in a sorry state indeed and is starting to look derelict.
Windows in the central tower are smashed, there are rust marks down the walls and the forecourt is full of litter.
Although the site has been safely cordoned off, the current condition of the building has left locals wondering what is happening to it.
Yates closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and surrendered its alcohol licence that year. A Facebook post at the time said it was with "deep sadness that we are closing our doors forever tonight."
The venue, which was owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, was listed as sold two years ago, with a price tag of £900,000 on the website of Manchester-based agents Fleurets.
The building is locally listed by the council meaning it is considered a community asset and has additional protection in planning terms.
However, things have been quiet since then, and the building is in decline, with no evidence of any new activity at the moment
