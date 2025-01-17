Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police have said that 'lessons will undoubtedly be learned' following Kiena Dawes’ tragic death.

Kiena - a 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser, took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after suffering years of domestic and physical abuse by Ryan Wellings, leaving a note claiming he had "murdered her".

Video footage released shows a catalogue of abuse she suffered including a call to the police when she woke up with a head injury and blood pouring from her face, while another showed police at her home while she was pregnant and in distress saying ‘he knows there is no-one that can help me’ and ‘I just need it to stop’.

She had also detailed the abuse on her phone disguised as a shopping list.

Three Lancashire police officers are now facing disciplinary hearings over contact they had with Kiena before she took her own life.

One officer faces disciplinary charges for alleged gross misconduct while two others are accused of misconduct in connection with contact the hairdresser from Fleetwood had with police before her death.

Wellings, 30, from Bispham, was found not guilty at Preston Crown Court earlier this week of her manslaughter but was sentenced to six years in prison for prolonged coercive control and assault against Kiena Dawes.

A further six months was added to his sentence for an offence of actual bodily harm (ABH) on his friend, Scott Fletcher, bringing the total prison sentence to six and a half years.

Ryan Wellings will serve six and a half years in jail. | Lancashire Police

He was the first defendant to be tried before a jury accused of the unlawful killing of his partner following domestic abuse.

Sentencing him Judge Robert Altham said that he had shown no remorse throughout and that he was a clear danger to any future partner.

Making a statement after yesterday’s verdict a spokesperson for the police said: “Our thoughts today are with Kiena and the Dawes family in what has been another extremely challenging day for them.

“Listening to the harrowing victim impact statements read out in court, it is clear how truly loved Kiena was and how much she continues to be missed.

“Whilst we're satisfied Ryan Wellings has been given a custodial sentence for his abhorrent, sustained and cowardly conduct towards Kiena, we know no sentence will ever be enough for the Dawes family.

“Lessons will undoubtedly be learned from this case, but we also want to acknowledge the people who have followed this case online, on the news and in the papers.”

They added that it was imperative for people to see that domestic violence is not ok and that people should respect their partners by showing them nothing but love and kindness.

“We also want to appeal directly to those who may be suffering domestic violence - speak to us and if you don't feel able please speak to your family and friends.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by this article you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline free on 0808 2000 247.