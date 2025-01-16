Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for assault and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two year period towards his ex partner who took her own life after a never-ending cycle of domestic abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham, was found not guilty at Preston Crown Court earlier this week of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence.

He was the first defendant to be tried before a jury accused of the unlawful killing of his partner following domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Wellings. | Lancashire Police

Kiena - a 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser, took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after suffering years of domestic and physical abuse by Mr Wellings, leaving a note claiming he had "murdered her".

The late Kiena Dawes who was described as a beautiful young woman with her whole life ahead of her. | Submit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder – resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, jurors heard.

The 30-year-old landscape gardener, who denied all charges was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court and has now been sentenced to six years and an additional six months for an assault on a friend.

Lead prosecutor Paul Greaney KC told Judge Robert Altham that Wellings had "set the scene for Kienas' death".

Reading out his sentence Judge Robert Altham said that there was no prospect of a sentence other than immediate custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He called Kiena ‘a popular and friendly young woman’ who, through no fault of her own, was vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

He said: “You repeatedly assaulted and abused her.

“You took her by the hair and dragged her to the floor in the presence of your children.

“Whilst she was pregnant with your daughter, you slapped her giving her a black eye.

“You said she had attacked you first. That’s plainly not true… [On another occasion] You became aggressive, took hold of her head and pushed it into baby bath, and held her under the water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You disparaged her appearance and said her dead father would be ashamed of her, that she was fat and ugly and incompetent at her work.

“You held an electric drill to her face and threatened to drill her teeth out. You repeatedly threatened to throw acid in her face and watch her burn.

“Knowing of her fragile mental health you repeatedly told her to kill herself. You told her that if she spoke out about your abuse of her, her child would be taken from her.

“You persuaded her she was an unfit mother and that her family no longer cared for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “You show no remorse you seek to blame the fact you took cocaine or alcohol or both.

“You are a clear danger to any partner you have in the future.”

Wellings, who left the dock smiling, was given an additional six months for an offence of actual bodily harm (ABH) on his friend, Scott Fletcher, bringing the total prison sentence to six and a half years.

Wellings’ mother Lisa Green, and current girlfriend Emma Croft, are under investigation for allegedly coaching him during the trial, while three Lancashire Police officers are also facing disciplinary hearings over the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Dawes paid tribute to her 'extremely beautiful daughter who brought love and kindness to the world'. | PA

Paying tribute to her daughter Kiena’s mum Angela Dawes who now suffers from nightmares said: “Kiena was a rare gem. She brought so much love and kindness to this world, into everyone who loved her.

“She was an extremely beautiful girl and was quite truly the sweetest, kindest and gentlest person I have ever known.

“Kiena is missed so very much, every second of every day. Her baby girl was brought to my home a few hours after Kiena was found and has been in my full-time care ever since that tragic day.”

She added that she hoped her daughter’s bravery and courage helped other women to stand up and fight against abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I honestly cannot put into words how much it breaks my heart that her beautiful baby girl doesn't have a mummy here because of that monster.

“I truly hope no other young lady or child has to go through what he did to my daughter and her baby.”

Kiena’s brother Kynan added: "At least now he can spend the rest of his life being viewed as an abuser and someone who beats up women.

"The world now knows what a monster he is.”