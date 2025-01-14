Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother and girlfriend of Ryan Wellings, convicted of abusing his partner Kiena Dawes before she took her own life, are both under police investigation for allegedly “coaching” him to give evidence.

Before the jury was brought back into court on the first day back after Christmas during the six-week trial, Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, told the trial judge, the Honorary Recorder of Preston Robert Altham, that there had been “developments” during the break.

Wellings, being held at HMP Preston, was in the middle of giving evidence – and while entitled to speak to family and friends, he was not legally allowed to discuss his case with them.

The mum and girlfriend of Ryan Wellings (pictured) are under investigation for allegedly 'coaching' him during trial.

But it had emerged the prosecution had been told about “calls” between the defendant and his mother Lisa Green, and current girlfriend Emma Croft, who had both dutifully attended the trial to support Wellings from the public gallery.

Mr Greaney told the court: “He has repeatedly discussed the content and nature of the evidence with Emma Croft and Lisa Green, during giving evidence and over the Christmas period.

“The assessment of the prosecution is that the defendant has misconducted himself, as has Lisa Green and Emma Croft.

“What has occurred here is effectively a scheme to coach the defendant in the evidence he’s giving.

“There’s going to be an investigation into this by the police because, on the face of it, there’s been a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.”

Mr Greaney told the court the development created “complications and distractions” and he did not intend to ask Wellings about the matter before the jury.

But if Wellings’ defence wanted to call the defendant’s mother or girlfriend to give evidence for him – then Mr Greaney said he would be entitled to ask them to account for their actions.

Neither were called as defence witnesses.

Judge Altham said: “At the moment, there’s a prima facie that there’s been discussion between the defendant and Emma Croft and Lisa Green, which may have been improper.”

Judge Altham banned both from entering court until verdicts were returned and only if they agreed to hand over their phones.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ We are investigating an allegation of perverting the course of justice.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.”

Ryan Wellings will be sentenced on Thursday at Preston Crown Court. | Google

On Monday Wellings, 30, from Bispham, was found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes , 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence.

However, the 30-year-old landscape gardener, who denied all charges was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court.

He has been returned to prison and will be sentenced on Thursday.