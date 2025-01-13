Watch the moment Ryan Wellings breaks down after getting arrested for abuse and coercive control
Ryan Wellings, 30, can be seen breaking down after being placed in a police van.
After questioning an officer as to why he has been arrested, the officer informs him that he can’t get into it until they are at the station, to which he places his hands over his face and appears to cry.
The landscape gardener from Bispham was cleared at Preston Crown Court of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence.
However, he was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court.
He has been returned to prison and will be sentenced later this week.
