Ryan Wellings found not guilty of Kiena Dawes' manslaughter
Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham, has been found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence.
The 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser, who took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after allegedly suffering years of domestic and physical abuse by Mr Wellings, left a note claiming he had "murdered her".
Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder – resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, jurors heard.
However, the 30-year-old landscape gardener, who denied all charges was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court.
He has been returned to prison and will be sentenced later this week.
