Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and an eye care specialist in Preston has issued an important reminder to all diabetics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently 4.4 million people in the UK who live with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing eye diseases and vision loss.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and an eye care specialist in Preston has issued an important reminder to all diabetics. | Optegra

This is why eye care specialist Optegra located at 175-177 Station Road is urging people to have their eyes checked regularly so that changes can be detected and treated quickly, even before symptoms appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK anyone over the age of 12 with diabetes is offered eye health screening on an annual basis because:

Diabetic retinopathy may not cause any symptoms in the early stages.

Screening can detect problems in the eyes before it affects your vision.

The condition, if not diagnosed and treated promptly, can lead to blindness.

If detected early, treatment can prevent or reduce the risk of vision loss.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become high and it can affect many parts of the body – including the eyes.

it is estimated that 3.5 per cent of people with diabeteswill be registered blind due to their diabetes.

There are many types of diabetes, including thethree main types: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Type 1 diabetes – where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin.

Type 2 diabetes (the most common) – where the body does not produce enough insulin.

Gestational: Occurs during pregnancy and is usually temporary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amir Hamid. | Optegra

Mr Amir Hamid, Medical Director at Optegra, said: “Regular eye tests, which adults are recommended to have every two years, can not only help those with diabetes to keep their eyes as healthy as possible, it can also detect the condition by checking the fine detail through an ophthalmoscope.

“For example swelling in the back of the eye is a possible sign of diabetes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Optometrists can also measure the eye pressure as part of a check for conditions such as glaucoma and check for bleeds at the back of the eye due to high blood pressure ordiabetes.

“They can even detect cataracts even at early stages.

“By having your eyes regularly checked, optometrists can see changes very early and sometimes start treatment before you notice any changes to the vision.

For more information about diabetes and eyesight click HERE.