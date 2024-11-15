Lancashire eye clinic issues warning to diabetics for Diabetes Awareness Month
Currently 4.4 million people in the UK who live with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing eye diseases and vision loss.
This is why eye care specialist Optegra located at 175-177 Station Road is urging people to have their eyes checked regularly so that changes can be detected and treated quickly, even before symptoms appear.
In the UK anyone over the age of 12 with diabetes is offered eye health screening on an annual basis because:
- Diabetic retinopathy may not cause any symptoms in the early stages.
- Screening can detect problems in the eyes before it affects your vision.
- The condition, if not diagnosed and treated promptly, can lead to blindness.
- If detected early, treatment can prevent or reduce the risk of vision loss.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become high and it can affect many parts of the body – including the eyes.
it is estimated that 3.5 per cent of people with diabeteswill be registered blind due to their diabetes.
There are many types of diabetes, including thethree main types: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes – where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin.
Type 2 diabetes (the most common) – where the body does not produce enough insulin.
Gestational: Occurs during pregnancy and is usually temporary.
Mr Amir Hamid, Medical Director at Optegra, said: “Regular eye tests, which adults are recommended to have every two years, can not only help those with diabetes to keep their eyes as healthy as possible, it can also detect the condition by checking the fine detail through an ophthalmoscope.
“For example swelling in the back of the eye is a possible sign of diabetes.”
He added: “Optometrists can also measure the eye pressure as part of a check for conditions such as glaucoma and check for bleeds at the back of the eye due to high blood pressure ordiabetes.
“They can even detect cataracts even at early stages.
“By having your eyes regularly checked, optometrists can see changes very early and sometimes start treatment before you notice any changes to the vision.
