TikTok's Spudman is coming to Mecca Bingo Blackpool to hand out £50 jacket potatoes for free
The duo have joined forces to create Jackpot Jack Pot - a lavish twist on the beloved potato, offering the nation a taste of what it feels like to hit the jackpot and win big at the bingo!
Spudman, aka Ben Newman, who has captivated over 5.3 million social media followers with his loaded jacket potato recipes - has pulled out all the stops, combining a ‘full house’ of top-tier ingredients.
Worth over £50, but being given away for free, the ‘Jackpot Jack Pot’ turns the humble spud into a gourmet experience.
It features a succulent saffron butter infused lobster tail, topped with premium caviar, fresh truffle shavings and shredded Gruyère cheese, all crowned with edible gold leaf for that extra touch of glamour.
To spread the taste of jackpot glory, Spudman is hitting the road with his iconic trailer to tour select Mecca Bingo venues across the UK.
To snap up a spud, simply turn up to your local Mecca Bingo and get ready to hit the jackpot.
He’s rolling to Mecca Bingo Stevenage, before venturing to Mecca Bingo Blackpool, with more stops possibly on the cards.
Ben Newman, aka Spudman, said: “It’s been amazing to see so many people share in the love of a great jack pot, and now, thanks to Mecca Bingo, it’s a chance for everyone to enjoy a taste of something decadent and jackpot worthy - on the house!”
Mecca Bingo members can also score an extra FREE treat fromSpudman’s iconic menu, just by flashing their membership card at his Mecca Bingo pop ups, while stocks last. Over 18s only.
