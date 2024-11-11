Preston’s Spud Brothers have relocated their famous potato tram for today for a special reason.

Harley and Jake Nelson have moved to Moor Park for a pop up from 12pm until 9pm in readiness for the arrival of Paddy McGuinness on his Children in Need bike ride.

Paddy's Ultra Endurance Cycle Challenge takes place all this week - he'll pedal almost 300 miles from Wrexham to Glasgow.

The route will take him through eight counties – Flintshire, Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire - including a stop at Preston, where this year's Radio 2 in the Park took place in Moor Park – onto Westmorland, Cumberland, Dumfriesshire and Lanarkshire, aiming to finish on Friday at the BBC's Pacific Quay building in Scotland.

The former Take Me Out game show host said: “I’ll be cycling from Wrexham to Glasgow. That’s 300 miles, eight counties and three nations. ‘No likey, no bikey’ just isn’t an option!

"As a kid, I didn’t have much and used to be really jealous of my mates riding around on those bikes, so I’m really honoured to support BBC Children in Need by getting peddling to raise as much money as possible for the charity. After seeing Vernon’s incredible efforts last year... no pressure then!”

The Spud Brothers who have recently launched a new plant based jacket potato with Nurishh with will be live on Radio 2 during the day and will also be getting Paddy in the tram to make a ‘Spudsey’.

Spudfather aka Tony Nelson said: “This is leading up to our 24 hour Spudathon which will take place this Friday at the BBC studios during the day and then back to the Flag Market until Saturday at 4pm to raise funds for Children in Need.”

If you would like to make a donation to BBC Children in Need click HERE.