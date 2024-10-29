A sky-high thrill ride has arrived back on Blackpool seafront, signalling preparations for the return of the spectacular Christmas By the Sea village.

The 196ft tall Star Flyer – one of the tallest swing rides in Europe – has been brought to the Festival Headland, next to Blackpool Tower, on the back of a flat back lorry.

It will then be put together and tested, in readiness for the launch of Blackpool by the Sea, on Friday, November 15.

Its arrival sparked interest among thrill riders who immediately recognised what it was, as it lay on its side.

The Star Flyer has arrived on Blackpool seafront n the back of a flatback lorry. | National World

At nearly half the height of the Tower, the Star Flyer was a huge hit with thrill seekers when it opened on the Promenade last year.

With 16 swinging seats spinning high above the resort’s rooftops, the ride offers breathtaking views of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

This year’s village will also include festive light installations, projection shows, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and festive tram rides, a variety of themed children’s attractions - and a 100ft-long snow slide .

It's back -Star Flyer on he back of a lorry | National World

The hugely-popular outdoor village will open on Friday, November 15.

Last year, Christmas By The Sea, which is staged on the headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, delivered record visitor numbers on the seafront during the winter months.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “Christmas By The Sea is one of the most popular events in our calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide who come to enjoy a unique Christmas experience.

“Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will again be free to access, giving families the chance to enjoy a truly magical and memorable Christmas.”

Star Flyer up and running last year | National World

Throughout the Christmas By The Sea season, people will be able to park for four hours at many Blackpool Council car parks for just £2.

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, which is sponsoring the rink and providing a festive tram, added: “We are delighted to support an event that brings a heavy sprinkling of winter magic to Blackpool.

“This year, we will be unveiling a very special Christmas themed tram that will add yet another dimension to the whole experience.”

The free skating rink will be open every day until January 5, 2025, barring Christmas Day.