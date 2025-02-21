Famous Grand National rollercoaster at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool to celebrate 90th birthday - after a delay
The Grand National was designed and constructed by American engineer Charles Paige in 1935 and is now one of two surviving wooden Möbius Loop roller coasters in the world - and the only surviving twin-track roller coaster in Britain in which two cars race against one another.
Guests eager to take an anniversary ride when the park reopens next month for the 2025 season will have to hold their horses, as essential maintenance needs to be carried out.
“Extra care”
A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach said: “As a much older ride, Grand National is in need of extra care to keep her running at her best, so ahead of her birthday we need to carry out some essential maintenance. The nature of this maintenance, coupled with her age, meant it wasn’t possible to do during the closed season and she will have a short period of downtime.
“Please rest assured our teams are working really hard and she’ll be opening as soon as possible, so there will be plenty of opportunity to ride Grand National this year.”
Ride updates
The announcement follows the news that five smaller rides at the park will not open again. Eddie Stobart Convoy, Alpine Rallye, Thompson Carousel, Gallopers and Red Arrows Skyforce will be closed for 2025 as part of a “transformation period”. Park bosses say rider data showed that they had some of their lowest throughput.
However, bosses state that the River Caves water ride, which dates back to 1905, will reopen, despite it being closed all last season.
