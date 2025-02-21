Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool gives update on iconic River Caves ride that was shut all last year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The River Caves - which dates back to 1905 - has been closed since the 2024 season began, with no water apparent in the system. On the resort’s app and website, little information is given. It simply states: “currently closed for planned maintenance”.
Following news of the closure of five other rides at the theme park ahead of the 2025 season, bosses are keen to reassure riders of positivity surrounding the River Caves.
A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach said: “We know lots of you have been asking questions about River Caves, and we can confirm that we’ll have an exciting announcement on our plans for this ride very soon.”
They added: “We know this information sounds vague, and that’s because we have plans to formally announce our bigger pieces of news with a bang. However, we’ve seen lots of questions and rumours and so we wanted to be transparent about the closures, and reassure you that great things are coming to Pleasure Beach Resort in 2025 and beyond.”
History of the ride
Built in 1904 and operating since 1905, River Caves is one of the oldest dark rides in the world. A labarynth of river caves and passages flow past recreations of famous historic world land marks such as Angor Wat in Cambodia and the blue grotto of Capri in Italy. The ride was refurbished and partially altered by Swiss manufacturer Intamin in 1974. The small drop at the end of the ride was added at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.