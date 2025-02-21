Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update has been given on one of Pleasure Beach Resort’s most iconic rides, which didn’t operate at all last season.

The River Caves - which dates back to 1905 - has been closed since the 2024 season began, with no water apparent in the system. On the resort’s app and website, little information is given. It simply states: “currently closed for planned maintenance”.

Following news of the closure of five other rides at the theme park ahead of the 2025 season, bosses are keen to reassure riders of positivity surrounding the River Caves.

A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach said: “We know lots of you have been asking questions about River Caves, and we can confirm that we’ll have an exciting announcement on our plans for this ride very soon.”

The River Caves ride is 115 years old. Here's some pictures from our archive, including one of Liz Dawn (Vera Duckworth) riding it in 1994. | NW/submit

They added: “We know this information sounds vague, and that’s because we have plans to formally announce our bigger pieces of news with a bang. However, we’ve seen lots of questions and rumours and so we wanted to be transparent about the closures, and reassure you that great things are coming to Pleasure Beach Resort in 2025 and beyond.”

History of the ride

Built in 1904 and operating since 1905, River Caves is one of the oldest dark rides in the world. A labarynth of river caves and passages flow past recreations of famous historic world land marks such as Angor Wat in Cambodia and the blue grotto of Capri in Italy. The ride was refurbished and partially altered by Swiss manufacturer Intamin in 1974. The small drop at the end of the ride was added at this time.