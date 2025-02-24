Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool have made the shock announcement that five of its rides will close for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement made on it’s website, the theme park said it was in a “transformation period” and “focused on our evolution”.

They said: “That means constantly moving forward, reviewing our offering, and re-investing – all while holding onto the things that make us special, and we can’t wait to show you how some of that evolution will look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the new-look Pleasure Beach, the following rides will no longer operate:

- Eddie Stobart Convoy (2002 junior track ride)

- Alpine Rallye (1961 junior track ride formerly known as Thor's Turnpike and was located beside Space Invader 2)

- Thompson Carousel (1977 vintage carousel)

- Gallopers (1979 carousel ride)

- Red Arrows Skyforce (2015 Gerstlauer sky fly ride)

Red Arrows Skyforce

A spokesman said: “The smaller rides were already being run on reduced opening times and our rider data showed that they have some of our lowest throughput, while Skyforce is 10 years old this year. After a great deal of thought, it was clear to us that the right decision is to make changes which will allow us to reinvest into a bigger and better future.

“We’ll be sharing more about that future very soon, and we can promise there’s lots to look forward to.”

No further details have been released.

The Alpine Rallye, a children's automobile track ride. | 21tscott

Other rides

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes a year after the Pleasure Beach announced that it’s 1960s ride, Grand Prix, would not open for the 2024 season, to make way for a brand new attraction in the future.

However, there is good news with the reopening of the Ice Blast ride, which has been rebranded as the Launch Pad for the 2025, with a new pressure chamber set to thrill riders like never before.

Pleasure Beach opens in full on Saturday March 1. Guest can secure the best value tickets at www.pleasurebeachresort.com , where prices start at £34.00 for adults and £29.00 for children under 12.