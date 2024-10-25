Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former parking attendant at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort found their calling as a scare actor.

Tyler Thompson, 18, was becoming tired of being a car park attendant when he met Tuesday Bridgman - the resort’s Entertainment Manager - last year.

She suggested Tyler, who attends acting classes in college, should join the Journey to Hell auditions to move his career forward.

Tyler Thompson got a job as a scare actor at Pasaje del Terror after working as a parking attendant at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

He did so well that the team at Pasaje del Terror, an interactive horror show that dares visitors to journey through a spine-chilling maze, offered him a role.

Trading his parking attendant uniform for a mad scientist costume, Tyler has found the experience “amazing”.

He said: “A couple of people told me that they weren’t sure what to expect when I turned up for the auditions.

“They only knew me from the car park, so their reaction when I finished the audition was ‘wow’.

“People were happy that I was doing something that I truly enjoyed.”

With new skills under his belt, Tyler also returned to this year’s Journey to Hell event as a team supervisor as well as an actor.

Tyler learnt how to apply his makeup during his time at Pasaje del Terror

He applies his own makeup, a skill he learnt during his time at Pasaje del Terror, with his transformation taking around 45 minutes in total.

“Scare acting is a completely different kettle of fish to theatre, and gaining all of these new skills has been really fun,” Tyler added.

“I find it exhilarating because it’s more personal. You get to interact with people, see their reactions and really make them feel part of what you’ve created.

“It’s quite something.”

70 actors make up the cast of Journey to Hell, chosen from more than 150 auditionees, meaning there’s a chance of a good scare around every turn.

Every terrifying costume has been handmade by three incredible seamstresses in the resort’s wardrobe department.

Guests who are brave enough to attend the event - which will end on October 31 - have four scare zones included in their tickets.

These are ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, ‘Twisted Tunnels’ and ‘The Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows’.

Tyler's terrifying transformation takes around 45 minutes

The resort opened up auditions for wannabe scare actors earlier this year, with roles available for both beginners and experienced performers .

Tyler said: “A job like scare acting can stem off into so many things, like a makeup artist or a supervisor role like me.

“You really do get out what you put into it, especially at the Pleasure Beach as you get recognised for your hard work.

“The whole experience has been so rewarding.”