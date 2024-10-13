Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I tired Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort’s Journey to Hell event to see if it was actually scary - I was not prepared.

Journey to Hell is advertised as a “terrifying, experience led event” featuring live actors and immersive scare zones.

I was a little bit nervous as I rocked up to the main gates on opening night, but I attempted to push those feelings away.

“Surely it can’t be that scary?,” I thought to myself as the queue of excited guests grew longer.

That assumption was quickly dismissed as we were led into the dimly-lit park which was now heaving with monsters.

70 actors make up the cast of Journey to Hell, chosen from more than 150 auditionees, meaning there’s a chance of a good scare around every turn.

First up was the Opening Ceremony where a cascade of fire breathers, stilt walkers and actors flooded the area, chasing guests with a gruesome variety of weapons.

Every terrifying costume has been handmade by three incredible seamstresses in the resort’s wardrobe department.

To complete their ghoulish transformations, actors spend more than three hours every night getting their make up and prosthetics ready.

Guests who are brave enough to attend the event - which will end on October 31 - have four scare zones included in their tickets.

These are ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, ‘Twisted Tunnels’ and ‘The Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows’.

My first stop was the Ghost Train which is already recognised as one of the most haunted attractions in the world.

If that fact isn’t enough to scare you, the monsters that now prowl the halls will soon change your mind.

I love Halloween and I like to believe that I don’t scare easily, but I was jumping out of my seat the entire ride.

The thought of real people roaming around the attraction ready to jump out at me at any moment really added to the experience.

I also couldn’t just run away as I was confined to my slow-moving cart, meaning actors had plenty of time to torment me.

“I think I need a drink after that,” I said to my partner as the ride pulled back into the station.

Luckily for me, limited edition themed food, snacks and cocktails have been developed for the Halloween period.

I enjoyed a Zombie Rocket Fuel - a cocktail consisting of dark and white rum, lime juice and lemonade - and a classic burger and chips.

With my stomach full and my nerves steadied, I headed to the ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’.

If you’re scared of ventriloquist dummies and mirror mazes, then this experience is not for you.

We were led through cramped corridors and grisly scenes before the experience culminated in a terrifying show from the circus’ main star.

It was petrifying!

If you want to take a break from the scare mazes, a few of the park’s rides remain open for the event including Infusion, the Flying Machines and Valhalla.

I decided to have a go on the Big Dipper before completing the final two hair-raising mazes and heading back home.

It was an amazing night full of scares and good fun, and I was amazed at the number of actors that were wandering around.

The park announced it would be investing heavily into on-park experiences and entertainment at the start of the season.

Journey to Hell is one of the areas to receive this investment and it was clear to see.

The amount of effort put into the event was phenomenal, and I would recommend it to anyone who loves Halloween.

But I warn you, it is scary!