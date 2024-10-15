Journey to Hell Freak Nights is a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors, scare mazes and more.
We visited the park to find out just how scary it was - safe to say we had to face our worst fears and come head to head with crazy clowns, witches and undead sorcerers.
Here are 16 spine-chilling pictures from the event:
70 actors make up the cast of Journey to Hell, chosen from more than 150 auditionees, meaning there’s a chance of a good scare around every turn. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
There are also fire breathers, stilt walkers, roller-skaters, musicians and a live DJ throughout the night. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Every terrifying costume has been handmade by three incredible seamstresses in the resort’s wardrobe department. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
To complete their ghoulish transformations, actors spend more than three hours every night getting their make up and prosthetics ready. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Guests who are brave enough to attend the event - which will end on October 31 - have four scare zones included in their tickets. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The mazes include ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, ‘Twisted Tunnels’ and ‘The Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows’. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
