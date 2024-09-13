Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire actors have one final chance to apply to terrify members of the public at Pleasure Beach Resort this Halloween.

The Blackpool theme park is searching for wannabe zombies and demons to take on petrifying roles at its Journey to Hell events, which open to the public on October 11.

Auditions are currently being held for a range of scare characters, from chainsaw-wielding psychopaths and sinister clowns, to gruesome undead and evil spirits.

The actors could find themselves working inside one of four scare zones; Down the Rabbit Hole, Cabinet of Curiosities, The Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows, or Twisted Tunnels.

Or they could land a role as a ‘roaming actor’, tasked with scaring unsuspecting guests as they move about the park.

There are roles for both beginners and experienced actors. Actors do not need to have previous scare acting experience but will need to be aged 16 or above and available for all 10 Journey to Hell dates during October.

Pleasure Beach is also keen to work with colleges and universities to offer paid opportunities to local drama students and amateur actors. Full training, role development and characterisation workshops will be provided.

Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Journey to Hell is like nothing actors will have worked on before and it’s an ideal opportunity for those looking for valuable acting experience or to try something different.

“Each scare zone is fully immersive and our actors bring our terrifying tales to life, as well as petrifying hundreds of guests who visit us for a Halloween fright each year.

“We have a strong family of regular performers who return to work for us year on year, but we’re now looking for new groups of human hopefuls to join our ghoulish cast.”

To apply to be a Journey to Hell scare actor or request more details, email [email protected]

Which scare zones could actors be working in?

‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ takes place within Pleasure Beach’s Alice in Wonderland ride, transformed into a nightmarish world where Alice and friends have gone mad.

‘The Ghost Train: Vault of Shadows’ is a second ride-based scare zone inside the world’s first ghost train, notoriously one of the most haunted attractions in the world and said to be haunted by ‘Cloggy’, a former ride operator whose footsteps can still be heard.

‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is a macabre collector’s lair and home to the inexplicable and bizarre, while ‘Twisted Tunnels’ is a 100-year-old network of tunnels haunted by ghosts of the past.

Last month, Pleasure Beach Resort announced it has revamped its Journey to Hell events and will transform the north of the park into ‘haunted ride areas’ with four scare zones – two of which are new for 2024. The revamped event also includes nine rides and unlimited riding until 10pm, as well as roaming actors, terrifying live entertainment and Halloween-themed food and drink.

Journey to Hell: Freak Nights take place on selected dates from October 11 to October 31, 7pm until 10pm.

Tickets start at £39.50 and can be bought online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com/events/journey-to-hell