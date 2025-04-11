I queued for a free burger at Wendy's but was turned away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl from North Shore in Blackpool was left embarrassed and upset after she spent an hour queuing up for her free Wendy’ burger - and was then turned away

There was big excitement in the resort as the new Wendy’s burger branch opened for the first time yesterday, after weeks of anticipation.

As a promotional offer the branch, on the seafront cose to the famous Tower, was offering free burgers to celebrate the launch - the American fim’s first foray into Blackpool.

Eloise Errington (with mum Charlene) was upset after beun tured away from the Wendy's free burger queue in Blackpool | Blackpool Gazette/third paarty

With hundreds queuing up in the April sunshine for the chance to grab themselves a free burger, Blackpool certainly turned out in force for the opening of the town’s newest fast food restaurant.

Eloise Errington, 14, was queuing up by herself after hearing about the opening and the free burger.

The teenager had not heard that she needed a leaflet to claim her burger, so she had no fears about not getting one, as she queued up. She’d heard that all that was needed was to be in the queue before the branch opened.

Unfortunately, her first setback occurred when a man in the queue suffered an epileptic fit and fell on as she stood nearby.

Fortunately, an ambulance arrived to give him some treatment.

Upset after witnessing the man’ s seizure, she was then further dismayed when she reached the front of the queue, only to be asked for the leaflet. Unable to produce one, she was tld to leave - without the burger.

Cutting the ribbon on Blackpool's new Wendy's burger venue | Lancashire Post

Her mum Charlene, 42, said: “I know it may sound strange getting upset about a burger, but the way it happened did upset her.

“There has been so much massive hype about Wendy’s and Elosie has never had one and was really looking forward to it.

“She’s queued up an hour for it, and she's had the poor gentleman fall on her and have a fit.

“It wasn't his fault or anyone else’s but it was upsetting. She felt upset for him because we have a family member with epilepsy.

“Then to be shown up in front of everyone at the front of the queue. it’s pathetic that a multi million pound business like that can't spare a burger just because a teenage girl doesn't have a leaflet.

“She is only 14 and what made it worse, they saw what had happened and knew about the ordeal of the man falling on her.

“I think it’s perry mean, really poor. She deserves an apology.”

Eloise said: "I was really upset, I was crying, It was just everything, really.

"I was just disappointed, I was already upset and then I was shown up in front of everyone."

Wendy’s was approached for a comment.