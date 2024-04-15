I am desperate to find my missing wife Gail Hatton - I trawl Blackpool's streets every day for new leads
The husband of missing a Blackpool woman has made an emotional appeal for information.
Gail Hatton, 57, was last seen on Dean Street at around 8.30am on March 30.
Her husband, Darren Hatton, 58, told the Gazette he and his two daughters were “trawling the streets every single day” to try and find new leads.
“We are in pieces,” he said.
“If you have any connections to Gail, please phone 999 and report it straight away.
“Please help the family.”
Gail is classed as vulnerable due to drink dependency and mental health issues.
Her daughter, Jemma Wiseman, 32, who lives in Cleveleys, said she was worried sick and that she hoped her mum will be found safe and well.
Mum-of-two Jemma said: “Whenever this has happened before, she has been found straightaway
“I am worried someone may have hurt her or she may have done something stupid.
“We have checked some of the places she might have gone too but there has been nothing.”
Gail was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket, blue jeans and pink canvas style shoes with white soles.
She was also carrying a black and white River Island crossover bag.
Officers on Sunday released a CCTV image of Gail and a man they wanted to identify.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This CCTV image of her and the man we want to identify is from Co-op on Dickson Road, Blackpool on April 14 at 1.36pm.”
Gail has links to Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Gail.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 0123 of April 7.
