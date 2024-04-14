Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street at around 8.30am on March 30.

The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket, blue jeans and pink canvas style shoes with white soles.

Officers want to identify a man Gail Hatton has been seen with since going missing (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was also carrying a black and white River Island crossover bag.

Officers on Sunday released a CCTV image of Gail and a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This CCTV image of her and the man we want to identify is from Co-op on Dickson Road, Blackpool on April 14 at 1.36pm.”

Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street in Blackpool on March 30 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail has links to Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Gail.