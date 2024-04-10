Missing Blackpool woman last seen 11 days ago has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston

She has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:04 BST
Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool woman who was last seen 11 days ago.

Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street at around 8.30am on March 30.

The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair.

Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street in Blackpool on March 30 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street in Blackpool on March 30 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Gail was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket, blue jeans and pink canvas style shoes with white soles.

“The CCTV image of her is from recent footage,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

She was also carrying a black and white River Island crossover bag.

The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Gail has links to Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Gail.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0123 of April 7.

