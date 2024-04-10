Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concern is growing for a missing Blackpool woman who was last seen 11 days ago.

Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street at around 8.30am on March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair.

Gail Hatton was last seen on Dean Street in Blackpool on March 30 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Gail was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket, blue jeans and pink canvas style shoes with white soles.

“The CCTV image of her is from recent footage,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

She was also carrying a black and white River Island crossover bag.

The 57-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with red hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail has links to Blackpool, Poulton-le-Fylde, Chorley and Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Gail.