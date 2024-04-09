Daughter's plea to help find mum missing in Blackpool for 11 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gail Hatton, 57, was last seen outside a South Shore hotel on March 30.

She is classed as vulnerable due to drink dependency and mental health issues and has recently been homeless following the end of a relationship earlier this year.

Her daughter, Jemma Wiseman, 32, who lives in Cleveleys, is worried sick and hopes her mum can be found safe and well.

Mum-of-two Jemma said: “Whenever this has happened before, she has been found straightaway

“Eleven days is a long time and I am worried someone may have hurt her or she may have done something stupid.

“We have checked some of the places she might have gone too but there has been nothing.

Gail Hatton has been missing since March 30

“My dad has been looking, the police have searched, we’ve been to some of the pubs she might go to, but still no sighting.”

Gail has struggled with alcohol dependency for the last 16 years.

She was last seen wearing a blue coat, a pair of jeans and pink canvas pumps.

Gail does not currently have a phone or any possessions with her, apart from a pastel grey/blue River Island ‘cross-over’ handbag.