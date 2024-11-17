Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 12 year old Stafford bull terrier found malnourished, injured and abandond near Blackpool’s railway line has had a happy ending.

Molly, who was given away by her owner online after 12 years was found in a horrific state under a railway in October.

Mollly was in a very sad state when she was found. | Third party

It is feared that she was used as bait in dog fighting and, sadly, she has a fairly large swelling which may be a cancerous tumour, so it is now a waiting game to find out if this is the case.

Blackpool animal rescue Homeward Bound placed her under their guardianship and said they were heartbroken by they state she was in.

She has since been fostered by driver operator Jacob Peake and his girlfriend Nas to with the Homeward Bound team agreeing to donate money help cover veterinary bills.

Molly with her foster parents Jacob Peake (left) and Northern Rail colleague Scott Grimes, with pomeranian Kiki. | National Rail

Jacob said: “Molly’s been doing great ever since we brought her home and she’s coming on a long way each day.

“At first, she would just eat and sleep all day but now her personality is starting to shine through. Today was the first time she ran up to me wagging her tail.

“Fostering her just felt like the right thing to do. We’ve already got a Pomeranian called Kiki but we’ve always wanted to give a home to a rescue.

“Kiki has never got on with other dogs but she likes Molly, who is so laid back and relaxed.”

Providing a further update founder of Homeward Bound Wendy Mulela said: “Just a little update on Molly. She continues to do well but needed the vets for some more tests.

“She was a very good girl.”