A Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog that was given away by her owner online after 12 years and found in a horrific state under a railway has been fostered.

Molly was found trembling under a railway last week with wounds and a very low temperature.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog Molly that was given away by her owner online after 12 years and found in a horrific state under a railway has now been fostered.

She was then taken to The Veterinary Health Centre for a full check up.

It is feared that she was used as bait in dog fighting and, sadly, she has a fairly large swelling which may be a cancerous tumour, so it is now a waiting game to find out if this is the case.

Blackpool animal rescue Homeward Bound placed her under their guardianship and said they were heartbroken by they state she was in.

This is how Molly was found. | Homeward Bound

Providing a happy update for Molly’s many followers, founder of the the animal rescue centre Wendy Mulela said she had now met and went to her foster family.

Providing a happy update for Molly's army of followers, founder of the the animal rescue centre Wendy Mulela said she had now met and went to her foster family.

She said: “Molly has gone to her foster carers and is already settling in really well in a lovely home environment.

“She and her fosterers will of course be supported by us for mainly vet bills, but also to be on hand for advice.”

She added: “A huge shout out tonight to our lovely vets, nurses, support staff etc at The Veterinary Health Centre Ltd who have looked after Molly so well during her stay there.

“She is behaving and looking lots better and that’s down to them.

“She still has a lot of things we need to keep an eye on and she still needs to be monitored closely by the vets, but I am sure that you will agree, this is lovely to see.”