Henry's Smokehouse in Kirkham hits out at Karen type customer's bizarre rant over name
Lee Hughes, founder of family-run pub and grill Henry’s Smokehouse was left opened mouthed after posting that he wanted to help people affected by the winter fuel payment cuts only to be met with a bizarre comment from a customer.
He said: “So… really want to try and do something to help people affected by this winter fuel payment cut!
“What about a serious Winter deal???”
However in a bizarre and unrelated response, a customer hit back by questioning the name of the business.
They said: “Says pub and grill. Just smoked food, where’s it like a pub or grill?”
Henry’s Smokehouse clapped back: “I mean we are called a smokehouse, pub and grill serve great beer and great meat?!
“Calm down Karen. You’ve not heard our plan yet?!”
This is the second time the popular restaurant has served shade to a customer.
Last month the business located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, which currently holds a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor had booked a woman in as requested for breakfast at 10am.
However, deciding she was hungry earlier, she decided to show up at 9.45am and was aghast to find the business closed.
Offering up business advice she added: “You really need to learn how to staff your business to reach its full potential.”
Clapping back a spokesperson for the business said: “Thank you for your business advice.
“We know where to come to if we want to learn more about staffing and how to get a successful hospitality business to reach its full potential.”
The business said it would not tolerate Karen-like customers.
Lee added: “I accept I'm possibly one of the more outspoken restaurant owners around and feel a little protective about my team and over other business owners trying their best in the current climate.
“This behaviour from trolls or what people call 'Karens' (a person who wants to speak to the manager) really affects good hardworking people too often with many of the staff they aim their tirades at being in first time jobs.
The smokehouse opened its doors in February promising to bring with it a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire and since proven a hit with many customers.
