A popular smokehouse in Kirkham has hit back at a customer who told them to ‘do better’ after arriving earlier than they had booked to find the place closed.

Family-run pub and grill Henry’s Smokehouse, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, which currently holds a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor had booked the woman in as requested for breakfast at 10am.

Henry's Smokehouse in Kirkham. | Henry's Smokehouse

However, deciding she was hungry earlier, she decided to show up at 9.45am and was aghast to find the business closed.

The woman’s rant was posted in a public Facebook group with over 12,000 members.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: “To say I am unhappy is an understatement.

“The professionalism of Henry’s Smokehouse is pathetic.

“We had booked to have our breakfast at Henry’s at 10am, however we were getting hungry and knew that it SHOULD HAVE been open at 9am so we arrived there at 9.45am instead to see if we could get in any earlier.

“In my opinion, if somewhere states that they will be opening at 9am no matter what the doors should be ready to start business. I did think that this was the norm but apparently not.”

The woman, who the Gazette has chosen not to name, went on to say that the business had apologised for their staffing issue but had, in her opinion, sent a ‘snotty’ email back.

She added: “Maybe yes my message was unnecessary but at the end of the day a reply like that is NEVER warranted.

“To say I am gobsmacked and disgraced is an understatement.

“I am not the type to complain or even to make things like this a public matter but the level of professionalism needs reflecting on because this is not how you treat a complaint or advice at all.

“If you don’t like it say thanks and move on.

”Henry’s Smokehouse do better.”

Her response was met with a surge of replys - many of which were in favour of the business as she had booked for a certain time.

In a direct message to the business advising them to adjust their opening times, the woman informed management that she had been three times - twice of which it was shut and another food was not being served when she arrived.

She added that she was not best pleased and that most likely would not return.

Responding, the venue then hit back at the disgruntled customer.

They said: “Hi there sorry for the inconvenience, our chefs and staff were on site for 9.55am so your booked table could be looked after as we’ve had staffing issues this weekend and last weekend covering breakfasts.”

Some of the food on offer at Henry's Smokehouse. | Henry's Smokehouse

They added that they would make things clear on their social media.

The smokehouse opened its doors in February promising to bring with it a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire and since proven a hit with many customers. | Henry's Smokehouse

Still not happy, the woman sent another message informing them that it wasn’t good enough, that her mum owned businesses and that staffing issues have never impacted the running of a business.

Offering up business advice she added: “You really need to learn how to staff your business to reach its full potential.”

Clapping back a spokesperson for the business said: “Thank you for your business advice. We know where to come to if we want to learn more about staffing and how to get a successful hospitality business to reach its full potential.

“I would recommend, when making a booking at any business, turning up for the time booked though.

“Businesses everywhere are navigating huge ever changing issues in the current climate.

“Your table was booked for 10. Team were ready for you before 10am.

“You weren’t here. If you want 9am book for 9am, energy costs and labour costs don’t allow businesses to flex how you’d like them to anymore.

“Have a fabulous Sunday.”

