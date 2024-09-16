23 spectacular shots captured from Longridge Soapbox Derby

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Sep 2024, 13:28 GMT
The weird, the wacky and the wonderful once again turned out for Longridge Soapbox Derby over the weekend.

Crowds braved the rain and lined the streets to witness teams take part in the annual Longridge Soap Box Derby, raising funds for St Catherine's Hospice Care.

Berry Lane was jam-packed full of spectators and fun activities for all.

Take a look at some spectacular pics.

Funds raised on the day are for St Catherine's Hospice Care.

1. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024

Funds raised on the day are for St Catherine's Hospice Care. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Crowds braved the rain and lined the streets to witness teams take part in the annual Longridge Soap Box Derby.

2. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024

Crowds braved the rain and lined the streets to witness teams take part in the annual Longridge Soap Box Derby. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024.

3. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024

Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Give us a push!

4. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024

Give us a push! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Keep going!

5. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024

Keep going! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Meals on wheels...

6. Longridge Soap Box Derby 2024

Meals on wheels... Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:St Catherine
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice