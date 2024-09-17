Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular smokehouse in Kirkham targeted by an angry customer has issued a warning to ‘Karens’.

Family-run pub and grill Henry’s Smokehouse located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, which currently holds a 4 star rating on Tripadvisor had booked the woman in as requested for breakfast at 10am.

However the woman had arrived 15 minutes earlier to find the business closed.

Posting her anger on a public Facebook group she informed members that she had notified the business of her grievance as opening hours for the Sunday had stated 9am.

She added that she was unhappy with the response she received back - that the business had been on time for her booking and that staffing and costs played an issue.

Still not happy, she then went on to challenge them further and added they should ‘do better’ and served up some hospitality advice to the popular business.

After apologising to the woman and taking her deluge of emails with a pinch of salt, management said they would take on board her advice and also would adjust their opening hours.

However, in an added response, the owner of Henry’s Smokehouse Lee Hughes said that he would be calling out ‘Karen-type’ behaviour as hardworking staff don’t deserve it.

He said: “I accept I'm possibly one of the more outspoken restaurant owners around and feel a little protective about my team and over other business owners trying their best in the current climate.

“This behaviour from trolls or what people call 'Karens' (a person who wants to speak to the manager) really affects good hardworking people too often with many of the staff they aim their tirades at being in first time jobs.

“Through summer our breakfasts were incredibly popular, but with children heading back to school we had to change this to just Sundays.

“On this particular day the chef on duty let us down so on looking at bookings the manager arranged cover from before our first booking.

“The staff turned up before the time booked to organise, but the lady was not there. She’d decided to arrive earlier and chose not to wait for her allocated time.

“Her party had decided to come in earlier than the time booked and unfortunately hadn't let anyone know.”

He added that an early arrival would not usually be an issue in an afternoon or evening when trade is busy, but staffing up earlier in the morning 'just incase' is a different challenge entirely with only one booking.

He added: “Obviously we apologised that this wasn't possible and for any issues caused. We saw no reason at this point to draw too much attention to the fact her booking was for 10am and not 9am, but did let her know the team was ready for the time she had booked.

“Owners are having to flex accordingly and if there are no bookings at certain times having to react. She took offence at this and told us she would be posting all over the forums on Facebook.

“This was a shame and it's hard for small businesses when people try to damage what your hardworking teams are doing purely because someone didn't allow them to bully or push their point of view upon them.

“We were a bit surprised and grateful of the outpouring, locally from fans of Henry's within the forums she posted to.

“Over 200 people reached out either on Facebook or privately, which could have been an entirely different story.

“One lovely couple arrived after reading the posts with a £40 tip for the staff that had come in especially to look after her booking.

“This was an incredible gesture which showed the love out there for our lovely team. “

The smokehouse opened its doors in February promising to bring with it a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire and since proven a hit with many customers.