Five people arrested after Lancashire Police conduct drug raids in Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:35 BST
Five people were arrested after drug raids were conducted in Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood.

Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at addresses on Blackpool's Kincraig Estate, Bispham and Fleetwood last week.

Five people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Five people were arrested after drug raids were conducted in Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwoodplaceholder image
Five people were arrested after drug raids were conducted in Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood | Contributed

The suspects were processed in custody and officers said enquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Drugs destroy people’s lives and loved ones around them.

“Addictions and desperation is something many of us will never experience, but sadly, many people do.

“Outreach work and charity support is available, but it is our job to stop criminals who exploit people in these vulnerable positions.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

