Family of missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater respond after search for 19-year-old has been called off
Speaking to The Sun, a family source said Jay’s parents and family are ‘heartbroken and devastated’ by the news.
Sniffer dogs had been flown in from Madrid to help search the Spanish island’s ravines, rivers and mountains since the 19-year-old went missing 13 days ago.
The Civil Guard will still act on tips, but it has announced the end of this large scale search less than 24 hours after a ‘last push’ proved fruitless.
A Civil Guard spokeswoman said today: “The search operation has now finished although the case remains open.”
The apprentice bricklayer had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.
He had reportedly been driven to an Airbnb property in Masca.
