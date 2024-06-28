Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police searching for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife say it is ‘very unlikely’ he will be found alive after 12 days, if he got lost in the mountains.

The Civil Guard are pressing ahead with their search but have yet to find any clues to explain the disappearance of the missing 19-year-old from Lancashire.

And the force appears less confident of finding him alive with each day that passes without any leads, saying it is now ‘very unlikely’ if he was lost in the mountains - a devastating blow to Jay’s family and friends who remain in Tenerife, desperately waiting for answers.

Jay has now been missing for 12 days, with police unable to find any clues to explain his disappearance | NW

According to the MEN, a well-placed source from The Civil Guard said: “No-one at the moment is talking about the search being brought to an end, even though it’s very unlikely Jay has survived if he got lost in the mountains in the way we were told he did."

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer was reported missing in Tenerife on Monday, June 17 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Despite the fading hopes, the Civil Guard on the island say they are not giving up and have intensified their search efforts. Additional sniffer dogs specialising in large-scale searches arrived from Madrid yesterday and mountain rescue teams continue to scour the mountains.

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, last spoke to his friend Lucy Law at around 8am on the he disappeared (Monday, June 17) after he stayed overnight at an Airbnb with two British men he met the night before.

But the apartment was 'in the middle of nowhere' and Jay's phone ran out of battery as he told Lucy he planned to walk back to his own accommodation the following morning - an 11-hour journey on foot.