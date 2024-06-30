Search for missing Oswaldtwistle teen Jay Slater in Tenerife called off by Spanish police
The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the holiday island on June 17.
It has been reported that a Guardia Civil spokesman said on Sunday: “The search operation has now finished, although the case remains open.”
On Friday, the force had appealed for volunteer associations, such as firefighters and individual volunteers who are experts in rugged terrain to assist in a “busqueda masiva” -massive search – on Saturday.
The search in the village of Masca, near his last-known location, has taken in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.
Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.
He had reportedly been driven to an Airbnb property in Masca.
