Everything you need to know about the Blackpool Colour Run this weekend
The Blackpool Colour Run takes place on Saturday, July 13, and it's not too late to get involved.
The event will start at Star Gate Beach at 11am. If you would like to do the run but have not signed up yet, don’t worry, a registration desk will open at 9am and be ready for the 11 am start.
The cost for each entry is £12.50 per person, and it includes a packet of powder paint, a unique runner number, and a brand-new medal when the runner finishes the run.
Runners will go through seven different coloured paint stations and be covered from head to toe in brightly coloured paint. When the runners have finished the run completely covered in paint, they will receive a bespoke Blackpool Colour Run medal.
The event is open to all ages.
The event will raise money for Trinity Hospice Charity, which provides compassionate end-of-life care to people in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.
