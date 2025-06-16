Blackpool XL-Bully attack sees couple rushed to hospital as Lancashire Police seize dogs

A Blackpool couple were rushed to hospital after being attacked by their own ‘bully’ dog inside their flat in the early hours of the morning.

Ambulance crews rushed to the couple’s flat in Havelock Street, off Central Drive, following a 999 call at 2.38am.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the flat in Havelock Street, Blackpool where a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were attacked by a 'bully-type' dog at around 2.38am on Sunday (June 15)placeholder image
Lancashire Police said a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were mauled by one of their three ‘bully-type’ dogs. They suffered serious bite wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment, while officers seized the aggressive dog and two other ‘bully-type’ dogs.

The dogs were inside the flat at the time of the attack, where they live with the couple. No arrests were made.

All three dogs remain seized while an investigation into the dog attack continues.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.38am on Sunday by colleagues at the North West Ambulance Service to an address in Havelock Street, Blackpool, to a report two people had been attacked by a dog.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s had suffered dog bite injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

“A bully-type dog involved in the attack has been seized, as have two other dogs at the premises.”

