Drug users cruelly dump frightened kittens in Grange Park, Blackpool
Wendy Mulela, who runs independent animal welfare charity organisation Homeward Bound, said she had been informed of the incident by a member of the public.
She said: “I was called about a litter of kittens who had been ‘disposed of’ by some drug users in Grange Park.
“I know that two kittens were taken care of by two girls and that I was called about one that had been taken home and the girl’s mum called me for help as the kitten was very weak.”
She added: “We literally have no space, but one of our incredible foster carers made a space for this little one who was absolutely starving.
“The kitten has a significant worm burden, so one of our first priorities was to start treating this.
If anyone has one of the other kittens, they will need to address this as a matter of urgency if the kittens are to survive. For now though, this one is safe in our care.”