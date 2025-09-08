A litter of kittens are being nursed back to health after being found cruelly abandoned in a Blackpool council estate.

Wendy Mulela, who runs independent animal welfare charity organisation Homeward Bound, said she had been informed of the incident by a member of the public.

Wendy Mulela of Homeward Bound said she was called yesterday evening about a litter of kittens who had been ‘disposed of’ by some drug users in Grange Park. | Homeward Bound

She said: “I was called about a litter of kittens who had been ‘disposed of’ by some drug users in Grange Park.

“I know that two kittens were taken care of by two girls and that I was called about one that had been taken home and the girl’s mum called me for help as the kitten was very weak.”

She added: “We literally have no space, but one of our incredible foster carers made a space for this little one who was absolutely starving.

“The kitten has a significant worm burden, so one of our first priorities was to start treating this.

If anyone has one of the other kittens, they will need to address this as a matter of urgency if the kittens are to survive. For now though, this one is safe in our care.”