Unfortunately, due to being a Bank Holiday weekend, it would be four days and nights before the practice opened again.

Thanks to a curious passerby who investigated the mysterious bin bag, she realised that the bag contained a carrier with tiny kittens inside. Unable to get through or to get help from any organisations she knew of, a local pet shop recommended that she call Homeward Bound, and animal welfare charity that operates for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The woman said the smell omitting from the carrier was ‘horrific’ and that the kittens and the blanket inside the carrier were soaked through with rain, urine and faeces.

One of the kittens was very floppy and founder and chair of trustees for Homeward Bound Wendy Mulela worked quickly to get the kittens clean, warmed up and fed.

It is estimated that the kittens are around seven weeks old and Wendy will continue to care for them until they are old enough to have their first vaccinations and be microchipped. They will then be placed up for adoption locally as the charity do their own physical home checks.

Wendy is worried about the mum cat and is appealing for the owner to come forward as the charity will help with neutering so that this doesn’t happen again.

Aynone with infomation can contact the chairty on 07542678826, or by emailing [email protected].

