A Kirkham man decscribed as a devoted dad tragically took his own life as he grew increasingly fearful over drug dealer threats, an inquest heard.

Scott Webb, 27, had been trying to quit his cocaine use but would fall back into it, senior Blackpool and Fylde coroner Alan Wilson heard.

The former barman told friends and loved ones that he had received threats from dealers over a drug debt in the region of £1,000.

He has also been depressed after losing contact with his beloved young daughter, from a previous relationship, and was also unhappy about losing his regular accommodation.

After sending a last message to his daughter on the evening on April 12 this year, his body was found by a dog walker, hanging from a bridge near Carr Lane, on the outskirts of Kirkham, on the morning of April 13.

Scott Webb was worried about threats over a drug debt, an inquest heard | Third party

Police attended and found that he had died at the scene.

A post mortem found cause of death to be hanging, and that small amounts of coicaine and alcohol in his system had played no part in his death.

On the night before he died Scott had been in the Swann pub at Kirkham, where he had previous lived for a time, and asked a friend, Bradley Leach, if he could lend him a knife as he was scared about threats he had received.

But the request had been declined as Bradley was aware of the drug debt.

Later that night Scott sent a text message at 9.38pm, telling his daughter that he loved her and sent another message to another person to tell Megan, his girlfriend, that he was sorry.

Detective Inspector Matthew Frith, who led the police investigation, said officers had looked into the threats Scott had told others about.

They spoken to “an individual” with whom Scott had exchanged text messages about drugs.

The man refused to anwer questions when interviewed at the police station.

However, Insp Frith said that the mssages had been examined and explained : “There was no mention of any threats and we haven't met the evidential threshold to show he was making threats.” Scott's sister Samantha Cane told the inquest that Scott as a "really good dad" who was devoted to his daughter, and she was struggling to take in the fact he had taken his own life.

In his conclusion, coroner Mr Wilson returned a verdict of suicide.

He said: "The evidence indicates that his mood was affected by factors including anxiety about paying off a significant drug debt and lack of contact with his daughter."

Help is available to those who are feelingf suicidal.The Samaritans can be contacted by phoning 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email [email protected], in confidence.