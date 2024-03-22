Lancashire Police give update on sexual harassment probe involving heart consultant Amal Bose
Lancashire Police have given an update as investigations continue into surgeon Amal Bose's suspension from Blackpool Victoria Hospital following staff sexual harassment claims
Doctor Bose, the Head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department is at the centre of a police investigation after hospital bosses called in Lancashire Police in August when a number of staff members reported allegations to them.
A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and that Mr Bose had been rebailed until July 2024.
Speaking when Mr Bose was arrested, Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.
She said: “These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.
“We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers. We continue to work closely with the health trust who are fully co-operating with us."
A spokesman for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they were ‘co-operating closely with Lancashire Constabulary’.
The General Medical Council, who licences doctors, asked the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to hold an Interim orders tribunal – which decides if a doctor's practice should be restricted while an investigation takes place.
Conditions were then placed on Mr Bose's registration while the GMC investigates including notifying the General Medical Council before starting work in a non-NHS post or setting.
He must also allow the GMC to exchange information with his employer. Mr Bose is also believed to have seen cardiac patients at the Royal Preston Hospital.
