Woman's body discovered in grounds of Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A woman’s body has been discovered in the grounds of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, say police.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 9:19 am

The woman was found unresponsive in Whinney Heys Road, which loops around the hospital grounds, at around 5.30am on Tuesday (June 14).

Emergency services attended but the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but police say it is not believed to be suspicious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The woman was found unresponsive in the grounds of Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 5.30am on Tuesday, June 14

Lancashire Police added that the woman’s age is not known at this stage.

Read More

Read More
Two arrested in Scotland after man found with 'suspected stab wound' in Blackpoo...

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called around 5.30am yesterday (Tuesday, June 14) to a report of a sudden death in Blackpool.

"A woman was found unresponsive in the grounds of Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Whinney Heys Road.

"She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being believed to be suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."