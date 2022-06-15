Woman's body discovered in grounds of Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The woman was found unresponsive in Whinney Heys Road, which loops around the hospital grounds, at around 5.30am on Tuesday (June 14).

Emergency services attended but the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed, but police say it is not believed to be suspicious.

Lancashire Police added that the woman’s age is not known at this stage.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called around 5.30am yesterday (Tuesday, June 14) to a report of a sudden death in Blackpool.

"A woman was found unresponsive in the grounds of Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Whinney Heys Road.

"She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.