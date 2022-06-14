Police were called to a report a man had been found unconscious in Dickson Road at around 4.25am on Friday (June 10).
Emergency services attended and found a man in his 20s with a “suspected stab wound to his chest”.
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he was reported to be in a stable condition.
Detectives on Tuesday (June 14) confirmed a man, 31, and a woman, 39, were arrested in Scotland on Monday (June 13).
They remained in custody on suspicion of wounding on Tuesday afternoon.
Read More
Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident left a young man with some very serious injuries and while we have made two arrests our enquiries are ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to us.