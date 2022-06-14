Police were called to a report a man had been found unconscious in Dickson Road at around 4.25am on Friday (June 10).

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 20s with a “suspected stab wound to his chest”.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he was reported to be in a stable condition.

Detectives on Tuesday (June 14) confirmed a man, 31, and a woman, 39, were arrested in Scotland on Monday (June 13).

They remained in custody on suspicion of wounding on Tuesday afternoon.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident left a young man with some very serious injuries and while we have made two arrests our enquiries are ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to us.

Dickson Road was cordoned off near Funny Girls while police investigated

“I am really grateful for all the help the public have given us so far with our investigation and for the co-operation and understanding while we dealt with the incident itself as I appreciate this caused some disruption in the town centre.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 0162 of June 10.